Saddle Ridge won its final regular season golf match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday, besting LaFayette, Lakeview and Chattanooga Valley in a team select shot event.
The Mustangs' team of Hayden Bowman, Shane Johnston, Taylor Clarke and L.C. Mullaly finished with a score of 38, followed by a 40 from LaFayette. Playing for the Ramblers were Ella Maples, Shelby Hudson, Levi Stanton, Tyson Simpson and Chris Buncan.
Lakeview's team of Nolan Janvrin, Chloe Qualls, Jake Seay and Sammy Carnes fired a 46, while Chattanooga Valley got a combined 47 from Tebow Crumley, Dakota Wright, Nick Allen and Zach Hawkins.