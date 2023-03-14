Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Saddle Ridge picked up a three-stroke victory in a nine-hole match at LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.

L.C. Mullaly led the Mustangs with a 53, followed by Miles Eldridge (55), Wyatt Eldridge (57) and Easton Stephens (62).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In