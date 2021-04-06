The Saddle Ridge Mustangs got a 46 from individual low medalist Hayden Bowman as they won a nine-hole match on a picture perfect Monday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Saddle Ridge finished with a team score of 217, adding a 54 from Shane Johnston, a 55 from Taylor Clarke and a 62 from L.C. Mullaly.
Second-place Gordon Lee (230) got a 55 from James Eldridge and 57's from Camdyn Carter and Luke Teeters, while Asa Brown added a 61.
Levi Stanton carded a 57 for LaFayette (239), followed by Ella Maples with a 58, while Taylor Barfield and Chris Duncan both shot 62.
Chattanooga Valley (251) got 62's from Ian Medford, Trevor Dickerson and Dakota Wright with Emma Veach adding a 63.