Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs tested themselves in a non-league match against Dalton this past Friday at the LaFayette Golf Course. The varsity teams faced off in a seven-hole match, while the JV teams played five holes.

In the end, it was Dalton winning both matches. The Cougars took the varsity match, 143-165, behind a 27 from Cole Strickland.

Saddle Ridge got a 37 from Hayden Bowman, a pair of 41's from Shane Johnston and Taylor Clarke, and a 46 from L.C. Mullaly.

Dalton took the JV match by just seven strokes, 92-99, with Luke Webb shooting a 28.

Wyatt Eldridge, Wyatt Smith and Jude Roerdink all carded 33's for the Mustangs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

