The Saddle Ridge Mustangs tested themselves in a non-league match against Dalton this past Friday at the LaFayette Golf Course. The varsity teams faced off in a seven-hole match, while the JV teams played five holes.
In the end, it was Dalton winning both matches. The Cougars took the varsity match, 143-165, behind a 27 from Cole Strickland.
Saddle Ridge got a 37 from Hayden Bowman, a pair of 41's from Shane Johnston and Taylor Clarke, and a 46 from L.C. Mullaly.
Dalton took the JV match by just seven strokes, 92-99, with Luke Webb shooting a 28.
Wyatt Eldridge, Wyatt Smith and Jude Roerdink all carded 33's for the Mustangs.