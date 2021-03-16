The Saddle Ridge Mustangs continued their successful start to the 2021 season, defeating Heritage, Gordon Lee and Ringgold in a six-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Hayden Bowman was once again the day's low medalist as he played holes No. 11-16 in a score of 34 to help his team shoot a 147. Shane Johnston had a 37, while Taylor Clarke and L.C. Mullaly both shot 38.
The Generals would finish second with a team score of 150, paced by a 35 from Sawyer Eaton. Nathaniel Johnson carded a 37, while a 38 from Taylor Bunn and a 40 from Luke Fitzsimmons rounded out the lineup.
The Trojans (157) got a 36 from Charlsie McElhaney, a pair of 40's from Camdyn Carter and James Eldridge and a 41 from Ty Davis.
The Tigers (160) got a team-low 37 from Brayden Roach. Brandon Gregory shot a 40, while the rest of the roster included a 41 from Elijah Tipton and a 42 from Parker Arrington.