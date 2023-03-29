Sports editor
The Saddle Ridge Mustangs got a 45 from low medalist L.C. Mullaly and won a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday afternoon.
Miles Eldridge shot a 50, Wyatt Eldridge had a 53 and Emory Beck posted a 59 to make up the Mustangs' score of 207. Easton Stephens (62) and Easton Williams (63) also played for Saddle Ridge.
LaFayette finished seven shots back at 214. They got a 51 from Luke Baker and a 52 from Levi Stanton. Tyson Simpson posted a 55, followed by Chris Duncan with a 56 and Braden Edgeman with a 58.
Third-place Ringgold (219) got a 54 from Jex Wilson and 55's from Brennan Callahan, Scotty Searcy and A.J. Fields. Also playing for the Tigers was J.C. Ellis (57) and Vallie Reeves (61).
Eli Ryan had a 53 for fourth-place Dade (224).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
