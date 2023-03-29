Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs got a 45 from low medalist L.C. Mullaly and won a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Miles Eldridge shot a 50, Wyatt Eldridge had a 53 and Emory Beck posted a 59 to make up the Mustangs' score of 207. Easton Stephens (62) and Easton Williams (63) also played for Saddle Ridge.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

