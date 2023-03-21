NEW Golf Art

Led by J.C. Ellis' 53, the Ringgold Tigers bested three other schools to win a four-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.

Scotty Searcy shot a 54, while Jex Wilson and Brennan Callahan both carded 55's for the Tigers, who finished the day with a score of 217. Camdyn Mason shot a 58 and Vallie Reeves added a 59 Ringgold.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

