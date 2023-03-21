Led by J.C. Ellis' 53, the Ringgold Tigers bested three other schools to win a four-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Scotty Searcy shot a 54, while Jex Wilson and Brennan Callahan both carded 55's for the Tigers, who finished the day with a score of 217. Camdyn Mason shot a 58 and Vallie Reeves added a 59 Ringgold.
Gordon Lee finished in second place with a total of 228. That included a 54 from Aiden Maxwell, a 57 from Cam Ramsey and a 58 from Luke Teeters. Caroline Logan and Will Slaton both shot 59, while Miles Brock added a 62.
Dade was third at 237 and Chattanooga Valley was fourth at 246. Tebow Crumley shot a 60 for the Eagles. Scarlett Fitzgerald added a 61, followed by a 62 from Olyvia Webb and a 63 from Carson Lowe.
SADDLE RIDGE WINS AGAIN
On the other side of LaFayette Golf Course, Saddle Ridge picked up its second match win of the season as they defeated LaFayette, Trion and Lakeview over nine holes.
Miles Eldridge earned low medalist honors with a 49, defeating teammate L.C. Mullaly (50) by just one shot. Easton Stephens had a 58 and Easton Williams had a 61 to round out the team score. A 62 from Wyatt Eldridge and a 63 from Quin Irvin capped the day for the Mustangs.
Levi Stanton had a 52 for LaFayette (226), followed by Luke Baker (56), Chris Duncan (58) and Tyson Simpson (60). Braden Edgeman carded a 61 for the Ramblers.
Trion and finished third with a 237, while Lakeview was fourth at 245. The Warriors' total included a 60 from James Kernea, a 61 from Lulu Parkhill, 62's from Wesley Schreckenback, Sammi Carnes and Isabella Ness, along with a 63 from Noah Smith.
OCA BEGINS NEW SEASON
The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School golf team opened their season on Monday with a nine-hole match at Brown Acres in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Christian School won the boys' match with a score of 216. Tennessee Christian Prep School out of Cleveland ended up with a 226 to edge out Oakwood (228) by just two shots.
The four lowest individual scores made up the team total.
Sam Pickard paced the Eagles with a 53, followed by Colby Samples with a 55. Jaedon Myers shot a 59 for OCA and Garrison Dempsey rounded out the score with a 61.
Anna Ryan had a 62 for the Eagles and John Prus finished with a 63.
Thomas Nicolaus of TCPS was the boys' low medalist with a 49.
CCS won the girls' match against GPS, 102-110. Oakwood not participate in the girls' match as they did not have at least two female golfers in the lineup.
Addison Ryland shot a 42 for CCS to take low medalist honors on the girls' side.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.