The LaFayette Golf Course was a flurry of activity on Monday as eight different NGAC teams played in a pair of four-team matches.
Ringgold shot a team score of 216 on the back nine to defeat Heritage (231), LaFayette (235) and Dade (239).
The Tigers got a 49 from J.C. Ellis, which tied for the lowest score of the day. Brennan Callahan shot a 54, followed by Jex Wilson with a 55 and Drew Eubanks with a 58.
Nicolas Anchondo also had a 49 for Heritage. Henry Nance shot a 58. Gunnar Cornwell added a 61 and Penelope Bonnell finished at 63.
As for LaFayette, Levi Stanton carded a 54, followed by Chris Duncan with a 57 and Luke Baker with a 61. The Ramblers also had to post a 63 to round out their team score.
On the front nine, Gordon Lee finished with a 155, followed by Lakeview (182) and Trion (184). Chattanooga Valley did not have enough players to post a team score.
The front nine match saw the first group complete all nine holes. The second group finished eight holes and the third group finished six holes, while the fourth and final group completed just four holes before darkness set in.
Haley Talley was the low medalist as she shot a 44 for nine holes. Camdyn Carter added an eight-hole score of 49 for Gordon Lee. Luke Teeters finished at 35 for six holes, while Anaston Cordell shot 27 for four holes.
Lakeview got a 57 from Lulu Parkhill, the Warriors' No. 1 player. Noah Smith shot 52 for eight holes. Sammi Carnes had a 43 on six holes, while James Kernea's four-hole score of 30 finished off things for the Warriors.
Scores for Abbie Fouts and Olyvia Webb of Chattanooga Valley were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
