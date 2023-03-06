The LaFayette Golf Course was a flurry of activity on Monday as eight different NGAC teams played in a pair of four-team matches.

Ringgold shot a team score of 216 on the back nine to defeat Heritage (231), LaFayette (235) and Dade (239).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

