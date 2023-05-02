The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School Eagles fought through some extremely windy conditions as they competed in the ISC District Tournament at Flagstone Golf Club in Cleveland, Tenn. on Tuesday.
The tournament had been scheduled for this past Thursday, but postponed due to heavy rain.
Sam Pickard navigated the course and led OCA with a 46. Garrison Dempsey shot a 54, while 57's from Colby Samples and Jaedon Myers rounded out the Eagles' score.
Collegedale Academy won the boys' team title with a 172, led by Stevie Guild's 39. Guild earned the boys' low medalist award.
The rest of the team standings included Silverdale Baptist (183), Boyd-Buchanan (192), Tennessee Christian Prep (201), St. Jude (203), Chattanooga Christian (208) and Oakwood (214).
Alli Troxell of Boyd-Buchanan was the girls' low medalist as she finished up with a round of 40.
The Lady Bucs earned first place in the team standings with an 85, followed by Chattanooga Christian (98) and Silverdale (107). Only the lowest two scores made up the team total for the girls' tournament.
Anna Ryan shot a 61 for OCA, who did not have enough golfers to qualify for the team awards.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.