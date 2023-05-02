Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School Eagles fought through some extremely windy conditions as they competed in the ISC District Tournament at Flagstone Golf Club in Cleveland, Tenn. on Tuesday.

The tournament had been scheduled for this past Thursday, but postponed due to heavy rain.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

