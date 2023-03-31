Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School golf team, along with Silverdale Baptist, St. Jude and OLPH, took on Bear Trace at Harrison Bay on Thursday in a nine-hole conference match.

Sam Pickard led the Eagles with a 50, followed by Garrison Dempsey with a 59, Colby Samples with a 62 and John Prus with a 63.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

