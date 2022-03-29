The LaFayette Golf Course was a buzz of activity on Monday as teams from eight different NGAC schools converged on the course for a pair of nine-hole matches.
Gordon Lee, Saddle Ridge, Dade and Trion played the front nine and it was the Mustangs taking the win with a score of 217. The Wolverines were second (225), followed by the Trojans (227) and the Bulldogs (231).
Saddle Ridge's Hayden Bowman and Dade's Mason Weathers tied for low medalist honors with a score 48.
The rest of the Saddle Ridge lineup included a 53 from L.C. Mullaly, a pair of 58's from Easton Stephens and Miles Eldridge, and 63's from Wyatt Eldridge and Easton Williams.
Gordon Lee got a 54 from Camdyn Carter, a 55 from Hailey Talley, a 58 from C.K. Logan, a 60 from Asa Brown and 62's from Miles Brock and Anaston Cordell.
Clayton Loughridge led Trion with a 54.
On the back nine, LaFayette battled Lakeview, Chattanooga Valley and Ringgold and the Ramblers scored a 12-stroke victory over the Tigers (233), while the Eagles (242) and the Warriors (245) rounded out the standings.
Levi Stanton was the low medalist on the day with a 50 for LaFayette, followed by Chris Duncan with a 55, Luke Baker with a 56, and Davis Grinnell with a 60.
Brennan Callahan shot a 54 to lead second-place Ringgold. Jex Wilson added a 58 and Camdyn Mason shot a 59, while Scott Searcy turned in a 62.
Chattanooga Valley got a 58 from Aiden Lewis and a 59 from Landon Plott. Tebow Crumley added a 62 and Van Hart carded a 63.
Lulu Parkhill had a 60 to pace Lakeview. Cole Brewer shot a 61, followed by a pair of 62's from James Kernea and James Keller.
