Behind a 47 from Taylor Bunn, the Heritage Generals posted a 20-stroke victory in a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday afternoon.Nicholas Anchondo shot a 50, while Mason Davis and Nathaniel Johnson each had 53's as Heritage finished with a team score of 203.Remy Pastach had a 62 and Jace Allen shot a 64 for the Generals, but only the top four scores went toward the team total.Dade was second at 223, followed by LaFayette at 238 and Trion at 242.The Ramblers had a team-low 56 from Luke Baker to go with a 60 from Kendall Loughridge and 61's from Chris Duncan and Braden Edgeman.Also playing for LaFayette on Monday was Davis Grinnell (63) and Lucas Sampley (64).Mason Weathers led Dade with a 50, while Ridge Drake, Clayton Loughridge and Rowen Benefield tied for low score of the day for Trion at 60.