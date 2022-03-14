Heritage Generals

Behind a 47 from Taylor Bunn, the Heritage Generals posted a 20-stroke victory in a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Anchondo shot a 50, while Mason Davis and Nathaniel Johnson each had 53's as Heritage finished with a team score of 203.

Remy Pastach had a 62 and Jace Allen shot a 64 for the Generals, but only the top four scores went toward the team total.

Dade was second at 223, followed by LaFayette at 238 and Trion at 242.

The Ramblers had a team-low 56 from Luke Baker to go with a 60 from Kendall Loughridge and 61's from Chris Duncan and Braden Edgeman.

Also playing for LaFayette on Monday was Davis Grinnell (63) and Lucas Sampley (64).

Mason Weathers led Dade with a 50, while Ridge Drake, Clayton Loughridge and Rowen Benefield tied for low score of the day for Trion at 60.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

