Sports editor
Saddle Ridge's L.C. Mullaly was the low medalist during a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday, but it was the Heritage Generals winning the team event.
Playing the front nine, the Generals finished with a 215 on the day. They were three shots better than Dade (218) and four shots better than Saddle Ridge (219), while Trion (237) was fourth.
Nicolas Anchando paced the Generals with a 51 and Justin Brown shot a 52, followed by Henry Nance with a 54 and Gunnar Cornwall with a 58.
Mullaly shot 47 for the Mustangs. Wyatt Eldridge had a 56, while Miles Eldridge and Emory Beck both shot a 58. Gregory Hobbs (61) and Jude Roerdink (62) also played for Saddle Ridge.
Hallett Ingle had a 52 for Dade, while Kendal Loughridge shot a 53 for Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.