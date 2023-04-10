NEW Golf Art

Saddle Ridge's L.C. Mullaly was the low medalist during a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday, but it was the Heritage Generals winning the team event.

Playing the front nine, the Generals finished with a 215 on the day. They were three shots better than Dade (218) and four shots better than Saddle Ridge (219), while Trion (237) was fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

