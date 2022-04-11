The Heritage Generals got a 44 from low medalist Mason Davis and a 48 from Taylor Bunn as they claimed a nine-hole, three-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Nicolas Anchondo and Remy Pastach each had 56 as Heritage finished with a team score of 204. Jace Allen shot 57 for the Generals and Nathaniel Johnson carded a 58.
Hayden Bowman shot a 46 for Saddle Ridge, who finished with a score of 213. L.C. Mullaly shot a 51, followed by a 56 from Miles Eldridge and a 60 by Easton Stephens. Jude Roerdink and Wyatt Eldridge each finished at 61.
Trion finished third on the day at 229. They were led by a 48 from Clayton Loughridge.
On the other side of the course, Gordon Lee collected a victory in a four-team meet.
The Trojans got a 205, led by low medalist Camdyn Carter's 46. Hailey Talley, Rob Ashley and Anaston Cordell each added a 53.
Ringgold was second with a 223. Brennan Callahan paced the Tigers with a 55, while Jex Wilson, Lyla Watson and Scotty Searcy each posted a 56.
Chattanooga Valley (228) got a 53 from Aiden Lewis, a 57 from Landon Plott, a 60 from Tebow Crumley and a 62 from Cammy Price.
LaFayette (239) rounded out the standings behind a 57 from Luke Baker, a 59 from Braden Edgeman, a 61 from Caden Williamson and a 62 from Davis Grinnell.
The LaFayette Golf Course will play host to the NGAC Championships on May 3.
