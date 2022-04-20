MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF: Heritage defeats Dalton By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 20, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Generals made the drive into Whitfield County on Tuesday and posted a 200-207 victory over Dalton at Nob North Golf Club.Nicolas Anchondo had a 46 for Heritage, followed by a 48 from Mason Davis, 52 by Taylor Bunn and a 54 by Remy Pastuch. Nathaniel Johnson (58) and Jace Allen (60) also played for the Generals. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 LaFayette Woman’s Club 2022-24 executive board announced Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 11, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Ukrainian troops in Mariupol ask to be evacuated to a third country 1 hr ago German development minister advocates for food security pact 1 hr ago No. 18 Cranford over Union - Baseball recap 1 hr ago Hillsborough over Robbinsville - Boys lacrosse recap 1 hr ago Gianna Ordanoff, Grace McDermott, Emily Reagan lead Bishop McDevitt past CD East 1 hr ago