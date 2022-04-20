Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals made the drive into Whitfield County on Tuesday and posted a 200-207 victory over Dalton at Nob North Golf Club.

Nicolas Anchondo had a 46 for Heritage, followed by a 48 from Mason Davis, 52 by Taylor Bunn and a 54 by Remy Pastuch. Nathaniel Johnson (58) and Jace Allen (60) also played for the Generals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription