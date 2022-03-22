A pair of nine-hole matches were contested at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Playing the front nine, Saddle Ridge's Hayden Bowman was the runner-up for low medalist honors as the Mustangs battled Dade, Chattanooga Valley and Lakeview.
Bowman finished with a 47, which was five strokes behind Dade's Mason Weathers, who finished with a 42. L.C. Mullaly had a 53 for Saddle Ridge, followed by Easton Stephens (61), Wyatt Smith (62), Wyatt Eldridge (63) and Jude Roerdink (63).
Lulu Parkhill had a team-best 58 for the Warriors, while the rest of the roster included a 62 from Noah Smith and 63's from James Eller, Airin Franks, Levi Camp and Abigail Raikes.
Landon Plott paced the Eagles with a 59, while Cammy Price, Donald Nichols and Van Hart all shot 63.
Dade won the match with a score 206. Saddle Ridge (223) finished second, followed by Lakeview (246) and Chattanooga Valley (248). The team score consisted of each team's four lowest individual scores.
On the back nine, Heritage turned in a 202 to win by 29 strokes over Gordon Lee (231). Trion (235) was third and LaFayette (238) placed fourth.
Mason Davis led the way for the Generals with a 47, followed by Taylor Bunn (50), Nicolas Archondo (51), Nathaniel Johnson (54), Jace Allen (61) and Remy Pastach (62).
The Trojans got a 53 from Rob Ashley 53 and a 58 from Ty Davis to go with 60's from Cameron Ramsey, Aiden Maxwell and Charlie Campbell, and a 63 from Will Slatton.
LaFayette was paced by a 57 from Tyson Simpson. Kendall Loughridge carded a 58 and David Grinnell put up a 60, while Levi Stanton, Lucas Sampley and Caden Williamson each shot a 63.
Trion got a team-low 52 from Clayton Loughridge.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.