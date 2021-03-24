A 41 from Camdyn Carter helped send the Gordon Lee Middle School golf team to a win in a four-team, seven-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
James Eldridge and Asa Brown both shot 44, while Charlsie McElhaney navigated the rainy course with a 45 to round out the Trojans' score of 174.
Heritage (178) had a consistent afternoon with Nicolas Anchonda setting the pace with a 43. Kyler Coulter, Peyton Hatfield and Mason Davis all followed up with 45's.
Brayden Roach had a 38 for Ringgold (179) and was the day's low medalist. Evan Vineyard carded a 45 for the Tigers, while Lyla Watson and Brandon Gregory both shot 48.
Lakeview's Nolan Janvrin and Chloe Qualls both had rounds of 48, as well.