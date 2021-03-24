Gordon Lee Trojans

A 41 from Camdyn Carter helped send the Gordon Lee Middle School golf team to a win in a four-team, seven-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.

James Eldridge and Asa Brown both shot 44, while Charlsie McElhaney navigated the rainy course with a 45 to round out the Trojans' score of 174.

Heritage (178) had a consistent afternoon with Nicolas Anchonda setting the pace with a 43. Kyler Coulter, Peyton Hatfield and Mason Davis all followed up with 45's.

Brayden Roach had a 38 for Ringgold (179) and was the day's low medalist. Evan Vineyard carded a 45 for the Tigers, while Lyla Watson and Brandon Gregory both shot 48.

Lakeview's Nolan Janvrin and Chloe Qualls both had rounds of 48, as well.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

