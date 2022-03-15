While Heritage, LaFayette, Dade and Trion were playing the front nine at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday, four more NGAC teams took on the back nine and it was the Gordon Lee Trojans emerging victorious.
The Navy-and-White finished with a team score of 203, followed by Saddle Ridge (235), Ringgold (240) and Chattanooga Valley (241).
Camdyn Carter led Gordon Lee and the rest of the field with a score 47. Hailey Talley had a 49, while the team score was completed by a 52 from Luke Teeters and a 55 from Ty Davis. Asa Brown and Rob Ashley also played for the Trojans. Both shot 59, but only the four lowest scores counted towards the team total.
The second-place Mustangs were paced by a 53 from L.C. Mullaly. Wyatt Eldridge and Miles Eldridge each shot 60. Easton Stephens and Wyatt Smith both carded 62's, while Jude Roerdink finished with a 63.
For the Tigers, Lyla Watson turned in a 57. Jex Wilson had a 60, followed by a 61 from Camdyn Mason, a 62 from Brennan Callahan and a 63 from Scotty Searcy.
And for the Eagles, Landon Plott and Aidan Lewis each turned in a score of 59. Cammy Price added a 60 and Tebow Crumley ended his round at 63.
