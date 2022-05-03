One of the closest NGAC golf tournaments in several years took place at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday and when the final scores had been tallied, it was the Gordon Lee Trojans earning the top spot by a mere two shots.
Bolstered by a 46 from girls' low medalist Haley Talley, the Trojans finished with a score of 197. Camdyn Carter shot a 49, while a pair of 51's from Luke Teeters and Rob Ashley rounded out the team score. Asa Brown had a 53 and Ty Davis shot a 55 for Gordon Lee.
Only the four lowest individual scores on the day were used to comprise the team score.
Heritage finished with a 199 behind a 46 from Taylor Bunn and a 48 from Mason Davis. Remy Pastuch shot a 51, Nathaniel Johnson and Jace Allen each had a 54, while Nicolas Anchondo rounded out the lineup with a 55.
Third-place Dade County (201) was led by Mason Weathers, the boys' low medalist, who shot a 44. The Wolverines also got a 47 from Kooper Knight, a 54 from Walt Konrad, a 56 from Carter Ryan and a 59 from Harper Van Dusen.
Luke Baker shot a 50 to set the pace for fourth-place LaFayette (214). Chris Duncan added a 54, while Kendal Loughridge and Tyson Simpson each shot 55. A 58 from Levi Stanton and a 59 from Davis Grinnell rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers.
Saddle Ridge (217) finished in fifth place and was led by a 46 from Hayden Bowman. Miles Eldridge carded a 54 and L.C. Mullaly had a 55, while Easton Stephens, Wyatt Smith and Wyatt Eldridge all shot 62.
Clayton Loughridge had a 50 for sixth-place Trion (218). The rest of the Bulldogs' lineup included a 54 from Dalton Pledger, a 55 from Branson Whaley, a 59 from Jacob Cook, a 60 by Ridge Drake and a 63 from Blake Brown.
Ringgold (226) got a 53 from Brennan Callahan and a 56 from Jex Wilson as the Tigers finished seventh. Also teeing it up for Ringgold on Tuesday was Lyla Watson with a 57, Scotty Searcy with a 60 and Camdyn Mason with a 63.
Lulu Parkhill put up a low round of 56 for eighth-place Lakeview, followed by James Eller with a 58. Noah Smith and Wesley Schreckenbach each shot 61 for the Warriors. Cole Brewer had a 62 and Sammi Carnes finished with a 63.
And rounding out the tournament in ninth place was Chattanooga Valley. The Eagles got a 54 from Landon Plott and a 59 from Van Hart, while the rest of the team's scores included a 62 from Donald Nichols and a 62 from Cammie Price. Tebow Crumley finished with a 63.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.