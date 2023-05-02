The 2023 NGAC golf tournament was played in windy and unseasonably cool temperatures at the LaFayette golf course on Monday.
And when every shot had been tallied up, it was the Gordon Lee Trojans winning the championship by the slimmest of margins.
In one of the closest tournaments in the history of the league, the Trojans' final score of 197 was exactly one stroke less than Ringgold (198) and just five shots clear of Heritage (202).
LaFayette turned in a 214 to finish one shot ahead of Dade (215) for fourth. A 218 by Saddle Ridge gave the Mustangs sixth place over Trion (219), while Lakeview (237) finished eighth. Chattanooga Valley did not have enough golfers post a team score and Rossville did not field a team this spring.
Haley Talley set the pace for Gordon Lee with a 43 as she also took home girls' low medalist honors. Her two teammates, Rob Ashley and Ty Davis, tied at 44, though Ashley got the boys' low medalist award on a scorecard playoff. Aiden Maxwell and Camdyn Carter both shot a 48, while Luke Teeters added a 58 for the Trojans.
Ringgold got a pair of 47's from J.C. Ellis and Brennan Callahan to go with a 51 from Scotty Searcy and a 53 from Jex Wilson. Vallie Reeves (56) and A.J. Fields (57) also teed it up for the Tigers.
Nicolas Anchondo carded a 46 for the Generals, whose team score also included a 50 by Justin Brown, a 52 from Henry Nance and a 54 from Lane Redwine. Isabel Schrader (59) and Gunner Cornwell (60) also played for Heritage.
The Ramblers' score included a 49 from Levi Stanton, a 51 by Luke Baker and a 55 from Chris Duncan. Braden Edgeman and Tyson Simpson both shot 59.
Eli Ryan had a 51 for Dade. Hallett Ingle shot a 53 and Carter Ryan had a 55. The Wolverines also got 56's from Hazel Grace Taylor and Harper Van Dusen, while Keagan White shot a 58.
Saddle Ridge saw Miles Eldridge lead the way with a 53, while L.C. Mullaly, Wyatt Eldridge and Emory Beck each posted a 55. A pair of 61's by Easton Stephens and Jude Roerdink rounded out the day for the Mustangs.
Tevin Ramey's 49 led the way for Trion, who also got a 55 from Dalton Pledger, a 57 from Kendall Loughridge and a 58 from Danalee Lively. The Bulldogs' scores also included a 61 from Easton Camp and a 63 from Mollie Corbin.
Lakeview's total featured a 55 from Lulu Parkhill, a 60 by Sammi Carnes and 61's by Noah Smith, Wesley Shreckenbach, James Kernea and Alex Lyons.
Olyvia Webb was the lone player for Chattanooga Valley. She finished the day with a 63.
Talley and Ashley led the way on the All-Tournament Team, along with Davis, Anchondo, Callahan, Ellis, Carter, Maxwell, Stanton and Ramey.
The 2023 All-League Team included Talley, Carter, Anchondo, Searcy, Duncan, Mullaly, Parkhill, Webb, Loughridge, and Carter Ryan.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
