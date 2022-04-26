Gordon Lee Trojans

Three NGAC golf teams challenged themselves on the Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga Tuesday afternoon with a nine-hole match.

And when the final putt had dropped, it was the Gordon Lee Trojans collecting a 10-shot victory over both Heritage and Dade.

Camdyn Carter led the Trojans with a 49. Ty Davis and Luke Teeters each shot a 50 with Haley Talley adding a 52 to complete the team score of 201.

Heritage got a 50 from Mason Davis, a 52 from Nathaniel Johnson, a 54 from Nicolas Anchondo and a 55 from Jace Allen as the Generals finished with a score of 211.

Dade also finished with a 211 as the Wolverines were led by Mason Weathers, the day's low medalist, who carded a 44.

The NGAC tournament will be held at the LaFayette Golf Course on May 3.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

