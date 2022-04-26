MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF: Gordon Lee defeats Heritage, Dade By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three NGAC golf teams challenged themselves on the Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga Tuesday afternoon with a nine-hole match.And when the final putt had dropped, it was the Gordon Lee Trojans collecting a 10-shot victory over both Heritage and Dade.Camdyn Carter led the Trojans with a 49. Ty Davis and Luke Teeters each shot a 50 with Haley Talley adding a 52 to complete the team score of 201.Heritage got a 50 from Mason Davis, a 52 from Nathaniel Johnson, a 54 from Nicolas Anchondo and a 55 from Jace Allen as the Generals finished with a score of 211.Dade also finished with a 211 as the Wolverines were led by Mason Weathers, the day's low medalist, who carded a 44.The NGAC tournament will be held at the LaFayette Golf Course on May 3. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 25, 2022 Kemp's plan for medical cannabis could lead to do-over for license applicants Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide BASEBALL: Heritage continues state tournament streak Local athletes named regional winners by Positive Athlete Georgia Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Saudi Cement Co.'s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales 19 min ago Saudi poultry processor Anaam Holding acquires 55% of ARW Industry in diversification bid 19 min ago Saudi ministry invites investments in food, agricultural projects 19 min ago These restaurants are offering Mother's Day brunch and dinner options in CT 19 min ago 9 Cinco de Mayo events in Connecticut 19 min ago