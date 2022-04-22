Heritage Generals

A very nice round of 38 by Mason Davis helped send the Heritage Generals to a 186-224 win over Saddle Ridge in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor Bunn and Nicolas Anchondo each had a 48 for the Generals, followed by a 62 from Remy Pastuch.

Hayden Bowman led the Mustangs with a 48 and L.C. Mullaly carded a 53, while Miles Eldridge (60) and Jude Roerdink (62) also played for Saddle Ridge.

The NGAC tournament will be played at the LaFayette Golf Course on May 3.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

