MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF: Davis goes low for Heritage at Brown Acres By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A very nice round of 38 by Mason Davis helped send the Heritage Generals to a 186-224 win over Saddle Ridge in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon.Taylor Bunn and Nicolas Anchondo each had a 48 for the Generals, followed by a 62 from Remy Pastuch.Hayden Bowman led the Mustangs with a 48 and L.C. Mullaly carded a 53, while Miles Eldridge (60) and Jude Roerdink (62) also played for Saddle Ridge.The NGAC tournament will be played at the LaFayette Golf Course on May 3. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 FOOTBALL: Woodall to play college ball in Minnesota (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Catoosa school board recognizes JROTC cadet Three charged with arson Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Duluth police confirm murder-suicide in East Hillside 1 hr ago District has more suitors for Central High School property 1 hr ago Missouri Senate panel trims $500,000 from AG Schmitt's budget after wave of school lawsuits 1 hr ago Are Red River walleyes and saugers different from Lake Winnipeg fish? Upcoming study aims to learn more 1 hr ago Events taking place at Clearview, High Plains library districts, Loveland Public Library for the week of April 23-29, 2022 1 hr ago