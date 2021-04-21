The top-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers got five goals from Channing Johnson and two from Aleia Harris to pull away and beat eighth-seeded Ringgold, 7-0, in the opening round of the NGAC tournament on Monday.
Johnson and Harris also had assists, as did Malorie Durham, Emma House and Harley Perkins. Mya Woodard had several saves in goal for LaFayette, who led 2-0 at halftime.
Lakeview 1, Saddle Ridge 0
After falling to the Lady Mustangs by four goals in a regular season match last week, the fifth-seeded Lady Warriors responded with a win over fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge in the tournament opener.
The lone goal came late in the match off the foot of Abbie Rifenberrick, while keeper Lizet Jiminez made seven saves to preserve the victory. Head coach William McDavid said his Lakeview squad "gave their best effort to date".
LaFayette and Lakeview will battle in a semifinal match Thursday at Lakeview, who is hosting the final two rounds of the tournament.
Heritage 10, Rossville 0
The second-seeded Lady Generals collected a win over the seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs in the first round on Monday. Heritage scored its first goal just 42 seconds into the match and never looked back.
Taylor Wade and Zoie St. John each had hat tricks. Wade also collected two assists, while St. John assisted on one goal. Aireanna Williams added a pair of goals. Emilie Freeman netted one goal and added two assists, while Zoe Parham had a goal and an assist.
Defensive standouts included Williams, Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard as keeper Reese Abercrombie earned the clean sheet in goal.
Trion 5, Dade 1
In the semis, Heritage will take on the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs, who cruised past the sixth-seeded Lady Wolverines in their tournament opener. That match will also take place Thursday at Lakeview Middle School.
Allie Hudgins scored four times for the Lady Bulldogs in Monday's win, while Kaylie Dupree added a solo tally.