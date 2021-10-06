The 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference football playoffs are now set.
Trion (4-2, 3-1) secured the No. 2 seed from the West Division and the fourth and final berth overall with a 28-8 home win over Chattanooga Valley (2-4, 2-2) Tuesday night at Trion.
Malachi Brown scored the lone touchdown for the Eagles, while Aiden Stone ran in the 2-point conversion. Heath Gregg led CVMS in passing, while Hartley Workman was the top receiver for the Eagles. Gregg had a big day on defense with double digits in tackles and a pair of sacks.
Gordon Lee (5-1, 3-0) clinched the East Division title last week, while Heritage (3-2, 2-1) will be No. 2 seed from the East, regardless of what happens in the final regular season games this Thursday. The Generals own head-to-head tiebreakers against both LaFayette (2-2, 2-2) and Rossville (3-2, 1-2), while Dade (0-5, 0-3), who will host Heritage on Thursday, is already mathematically eliminated with three division losses.
In the West, Ringgold (5-0, 3-0) has clinched the division title, having already beaten Trion. The Tigers will host Lakeview (2-3, 1-2) on Thursday, and Saddle Ridge (1-5, 0-4) will play at LaFayette in a non-division match-up.
The semifinal games on Oct. 14 will be crossovers with the higher seeds hosting. Gordon Lee will welcome in Trion in one contest, while Heritage will travel to Ringgold in the other.
Both will be regular season rematches. Gordon Lee defeated Trion, 14-6, on Sept. 9 in Chickamauga, and Ringgold posted a 34-8 win over Heritage on Sept. 30 in Boynton.
The East Division will host the NGAC championship game on Oct. 21, regardless of seeding. Should the Trojans and Generals both win on Thursday, Gordon Lee would host the title game as the higher seed.