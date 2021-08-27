Saddle Ridge gave new head football coach Jesse Peppers a win in his Mustang debut on the sidelines Thursday night as the Navy-and-Red went on the road to Whitfield County and beat Valley Point, 28-12.
It was a record-setting night for Saddle Ridge's Parker Greco, who racked up four touchdowns on his way to 257 rushing yards, setting new school marks in both categories.
Cell Nicholas also had a big night with 12 tackles for the Mustangs (1-0), who are slated to host Heritage on Thursday, Sept. 2.