The Saddle Ridge Mustangs put up a solid effort on Tuesday, but dropped a 22-8 decision on the road at Lakeview.
Holden Ballew had six carries for 49 yards and scored the lone TD of the game for the Mustangs, while adding eight tackles on defense. Spencer Chadwick had one catch for 35 yards and made five tackles on the other side of the ball.
Also getting in on the defensive effort was Bentley Cannington (five tackles), Kayle Duncan (four tackles), Nicholas Cigalina (four tackles), Daxtin Edward (three tackles) and Noah Clark (two tackles). Edward had an interception and Jack Harris recovered a fumble.