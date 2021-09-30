The Saddle Ridge Mustangs dropped a hard-fought game to Trion on Thursday, 32-14, on Eighth Grade Night in Rock Spring.
Dax Edwards had 126 yards on the ground and scored one rushing touchdown, while adding a 47-yard TD pass to Brady Wilson. Cell Nicholas and Parker Greco also had solid afternoons running and receiving, earning praise from head coach Jesse Peppers.
Greco and William Abney were noted for their hustle on defense, while Bryson Penson recorded an interception for the Mustangs (1-5, 0-4).
Saddle Ridge won the JV game by a score of 12-0. Zyone Harris had two rushing scores and over 100 yards on the ground. Penson had several nice runs from scrimmage, while the defense was led by Eli Pearson and A.J. Moyer.
In other NGAC games from Thursday, Chattanooga Valley scored an important 20-12 over Lakeview to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ringgold stayed unbeaten with a 34-6 win over Heritage. Gordon Lee scored 30 points in the second half en route to a 38-8 win at LaFayette, while Rossville pitched a 16-0 shutout against Dade.
No other individual statistics were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (5-1, 3-0) clinched the NGAC East Division title with the win, while Heritage (3-2, 2-1) will be the No. 2 seed and will earn the other playoff berth from the division, regardless of what happens next week. The Generals own head-to-head tiebreakers against LaFayette (2-2, 2-2) and Rossville (3-2, 1-2). Dade (0-5, 0-3) will host Heritage in the final game of the regular season between those two teams.
In the West, Ringgold (5-0, 3-0) clinched the division title, having already beaten CVMS and Trion, but the battle will be for second place and the other playoff spot from the division. Chattanooga Valley (2-3, 2-1), winners of two straight, will travel to Trion (3-2, 2-1) with the winner getting the No. 2 spot on the final day of the regular season. Lakeview (2-3, 1-2) will finish the season next week at Ringgold, while Saddle Ridge will play at LaFayette in a non-division match-up.