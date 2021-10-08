The Ringgold Tigers completed an unbeaten regular season with a 40-0 home win over Lakeview on Thursday night behind a big game from Logan Moore.
Moore carried the ball just six times, but racked up 172 yards with TD runs of 64, 55 and 39 yards. He also ran in three 2-point conversions.
Judah Smith picked up 91 yards rushing on just three carries. He added scoring runs of 40 and 41 yards and was successful on one conversion run, while Eli Pursley had 65 yards on just two rushing attempts. He also ran one in for two points.
Ross Burgess finished with a team-high six tackles with three going for a loss. Rhett Blankenship made five tackles with one for loss. Harbor Bent had three tackles and picked off a pass, returning it 50 yards.
Jackson Lowery finished with three tackles with one for a loss, and Jeremiah Frost also had a tackle for loss. Cam Denton made two stops and forced a fumble that was recovered by Colby Broom, while Pursley also had one interception.
LaFayette 46, Saddle Ridge 6
The Mustangs closed out the season with a road loss on Thursday. Dax Edwards rushed for 59 yards and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Brady Wilson to account for the only score of the game for the visitors.
Parker Greco added 79 yards rushing to go over 600 for the season, while Edwards and Kort Brown were named as the defensive leaders for Saddle Ridge by head coach Jesse Peppers.
Saddle Ridge 12, LaFayette 6 (JV)
The Mustangs JV team capped a 6-1 season after getting the winning touchdown from Zyone Harris off a screen pass from Cole Scott with 56 seconds remaining in Thursday's game. Scott also hit Bryson Penson on another screen pass that ended up accounting for the other score for Saddle Ridge.
All three players were named as offensive standouts by Peppers.
On defense, the coach mentioned Penson, Scott, A.J. Moyer, Logan Wooten, Eli Pearson, Josiah Womack and Harrison Gilstrap. Penson and Scott picked off passes, while a late interception by Gilstrap sealed the win.
In other varsity action from Thursday, Heritage won 38-6 at Dade and Gordon Lee scored a 50-16 home win over Rossville. Trion opened the week with a 28-8 home win over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday to secure the final NGAC playoff berth.
The semifinal games next Thursday, Oct. 14, will be crossovers with the higher seeds hosting. Gordon Lee will welcome in Trion in one contest, while Heritage will travel to Ringgold in the other.
Both will be regular season rematches. Gordon Lee defeated Trion, 14-6, on Sept. 9 in Chickamauga, and Ringgold posted a 34-8 win over Heritage on Sept. 30 in Boynton.
The East Division will host the NGAC championship game on Oct. 21, regardless of seeding. Should the Trojans and Generals both win on Thursday, Gordon Lee would host the title game as the higher seed.