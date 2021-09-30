The Ringgold Tigers stayed unbeaten on the season with a 34-6 win over Heritage on Thursday.
Quarterback Haddon Fries had a big game with six carries for 125 yards and 38 yards passing on 2 of 4 attempts. Judah Smith ran 10 times for 61 yards and Logan Moore had six carries for 60 yards, scored on a 23-yard run, threw a 16-yard TD pass, and added a pair of conversions.
Elijah Pursley was on the other end of both of Fries' completions, one of which was for a 16-yard score, and Jackson Lowery recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown.
Moore and Gavin Lakin had interceptions on defense, while Moore, Harbor Bent and Zach Gaier also had fumble recoveries for the Tigers.
Cam Denton and Colt Underdown anchored the defensive line and Fries led the team with seven tackles, while Smith and Bent added five each.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not available as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley 20, Lakeview 12
The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a eight-point win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Malachi Brown was a triple threat for the Maroon-and-White. He threw for 82 yards and one score, rushed for a 35-yard touchdown and had 60 yards in punt returns. Heath Gregg ran for 77 yards and one TD, while Hartley Workman had 67 yards receiving and one score.
On defense, Gregg recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble. Nathanial Starks picked off a pass, and Antonio Jackson and Aiden Stone each had one sack.
Trion 32, Saddle Ridge 14
The Saddle Ridge Mustangs dropped a hard-fought game to on Thursday on Eighth Grade Night in Rock Spring.
Dax Edwards had 126 yards on the ground and scored one rushing touchdown, while adding a 47-yard TD pass to Brady Wilson. Cell Nicholas and Parker Greco also had solid afternoons running and receiving, earning praise from head coach Jesse Peppers.
Greco and William Abney were noted for their hustle on defense, while Bryson Penson recorded an interception for the Mustangs.
Saddle Ridge won the JV game by a score of 12-0. Zyone Harris had two rushing scores and over 100 yards on the ground. Penson had several nice runs from scrimmage, while the defense was led by Eli Pearson and A.J. Moyer.
In other NGAC games from Thursday, Gordon Lee scored 30 points in the second half en route to a 38-8 win at LaFayette, while Rossville pitched a 16-0 shutout against Dade.
Individual statistics from those two games were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (5-1, 3-0) clinched the NGAC East Division title with the win, while Heritage (3-2, 2-1) will be the No. 2 seed and will earn the other playoff berth from the division, regardless of what happens next week. The Generals own head-to-head tiebreakers against LaFayette (2-2, 2-2) and Rossville (3-2, 1-2). Dade (0-5, 0-3) will host Heritage in the final game of the regular season between those two teams.
In the West, Ringgold (5-0, 3-0) clinched the division title, having already beaten CVMS and Trion, but the battle will be for second place and the other playoff spot from the division. Chattanooga Valley (2-3, 2-1), winners of two straight, will travel to Trion (3-2, 2-1) with the winner getting the No. 2 spot on the final day of the regular season. That game will be played on Tuesday. Lakeview (2-3, 1-2) will finish the season next week at Ringgold, while Saddle Ridge (1-5, 0-4) will play at LaFayette in a non-division match-up.