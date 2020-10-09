Demetree Bates ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and the Chattanooga Valley Eagles would use it as a springboard for a 52-24 win at Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Bates finished with 112 all-purpose yards, while JaiShon McLin collected 98 yards. Carter Myers saw time under center and finished with 82 yards. Bryson Duke executed a successful onside kick, which was recovered by teammate Jayvius Randolph.
Holden Ballew had 131 bruising yards for the Mustangs and scored twice. He added a two-point conversion and picked up seven tackles on defense. Bentley Cannington had 83 yards rushing and a score, while making eight tackles, and Kayle Duncan ran for 20 yards, a conversion and recorded five stops.
Spencer Chadwick added 19 yards receiving, a conversion and a pair of tackles, while other defensive standouts included Nicholas Cigalina (four tackles), Jaxon Green (four tackles) and Jack Harris (three tackles).
Trion 34, Gordon Lee 6
Layne Parrish scored the only touchdown for the Trojans. Avery Bloodworth was cited by Coach Bradley Floyd for his play on the offensive line and on defense, while Peyton Groce was named as a standout at running back and on defense.
NGAC semifinals set
The North Georgia Athletic Conference semifinals will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 with Ringgold traveling to Dade and Heritage hosting Trion. Either Ringgold or Dade will host the championship game if one or both win on Thursday as teams from the West Division are slated to host the title game this season.
The championship is set for Thursday, Oct. 22.