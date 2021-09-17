Decoda Davenport had nearly 300 all-purpose yards and accounted for five touchdowns in Rossville's 52-18 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Davenport ran for 191 yards on just six carries, scored three times and added a two-point conversion. He also threw for 103 yards, completing 2 of 3 passes, both for scores. One was a 55-yarder to Jayden Lambert, while he connected on a 48-yard scoring strike to Bryson Donald.
Donald picked up 113 yards on just seven carries with two rushing touchdowns and two conversions, while Cleyton Williams also had a conversion run for the Bulldogs.
Donald also led the defensive effort with six tackles and a sack. JaDarius Hinton made five tackles, broke up two passes and picked off another, while Eli Rhodes had a team-high eight tackles.
CVMS got 130 yards rushing and two TD's from Malachi Brown, who also threw a TD pass to Jamarcus Lewis. Heath Gregg added 60 yards on the ground for the Eagles.