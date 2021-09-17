Rossville Bulldogs

Decoda Davenport had nearly 300 all-purpose yards and accounted for five touchdowns in Rossville's 52-18 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.

Davenport ran for 191 yards on just six carries, scored three times and added a two-point conversion. He also threw for 103 yards, completing 2 of 3 passes, both for scores. One was a 55-yarder to Jayden Lambert, while he connected on a 48-yard scoring strike to Bryson Donald.

Donald picked up 113 yards on just seven carries with two rushing touchdowns and two conversions, while Cleyton Williams also had a conversion run for the Bulldogs.

Donald also led the defensive effort with six tackles and a sack. JaDarius Hinton made five tackles, broke up two passes and picked off another, while Eli Rhodes had a team-high eight tackles.

CVMS got 130 yards rushing and two TD's from Malachi Brown, who also threw a TD pass to Jamarcus Lewis. Heath Gregg added 60 yards on the ground for the Eagles.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

