The Rossville Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season with a 32-6 victory at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.

J.D. Hinton scored three times for Rossville, while Jamarion Binford recorded one score.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

