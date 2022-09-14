The Rossville Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season with a 32-6 victory at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
J.D. Hinton scored three times for Rossville, while Jamarion Binford recorded one score.
In other action from Tuesday, Ringgold shut out Saddle Ridge, 38-0, while Lakeview blanked Trion, 32-0. Gordon Lee also put up a goose-egg, beating Dade, 44-0, and Heritage won a battle of unbeatens, winning 24-18 against LaFayette to hand the Ramblers their first loss of the year.
At the midway point of the season, Heritage (4-0 overall) leads the NGAC East with a 2-0 record in division play, while Gordon Lee (4-0) is 1-0 in division play. LaFayette and Rossville are both 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division, while Dade (0-3) is 0-1 in the East.
The West Division currently stands with Ringgold (2-1) and Lakeview (2-2) tied for the lead at 2-0 in the division. Trion (1-2) is 0-1 in division play, followed by Chattanooga Valley (0-4, 0-1) and Saddle Ridge (0-3, 0-2).
The schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 20 has a couple of huge games in the East. Rossville will travel to LaFayette and Heritage will play at Gordon Lee, while the West match-ups will feature Chattanooga Valley at Saddle Ridge and Ringgold at Trion. One non-division game will see Lakeview host Dade.
The top two teams in each division at the end of the regular season will advance to the NGAC playoffs.
No further information on Tuesday's games had been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.