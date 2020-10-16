The Ringgold Middle School Tigers will play for the NGAC championship this week after a 30-14 semifinal victory over Dade this past Thursday.
Ringgold took the halftime lead after a low-scoring first two quarters. The lone touchdown was provided by Haddon Fries, who plowed in from the 1-yard line with 1:15 left before intermission.
Head coach David Crownover gave credit to the offensive line of Taylor Pierce, Jim Clark, Colton Gunn, Colt Forgey and Ryan Sexton for paving the way for the Tigers' second-half offensive explosion.
Judah Smith added to the lead with a tough 12-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion early in the third quarter. Smith would lead Ringgold in rushing yards for the game.
Later, after a Tiger interception return by Fries moved the ball to the Wolverines' 11-yard line where quarterback Garrett Edgar would keep the ball on a 6-yard scoring run three plays later. He would throw the ball to Braden Roach for the conversion.
Fries capped the scoring midway through the fourth on a 22-yard scamper, while Edgar passed to Roach to account for the final two points.
Crownover also credited the defense, naming Roach, Bryce Hart and Jaxon Delgado as standouts for their play all evening long.
Ringgold will travel to Trion this Thursday, Oct. 22, for the title game (4:30 p.m.) after the Bulldogs downed Heritage in last Thursday's other semifinal game. Details of that game had not been provided as of press time.
Trion beat Ringgold in the regular season meeting, 26-6, back on Sept. 10.