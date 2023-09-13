Bad weather forced an early end to Tuesday's football game in Trion, but the Ringgold Tigers had already done enough to claim a 28-0 victory in the NGAC match-up.

Brody Raby connected on 3 of 4 passes for 46 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to Trey Kirkland III. It was Kirkland's only catch of the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

