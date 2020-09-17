Ringgold had plenty of contributors in a 42-8 victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday that moved the Tigers to 2-0 overall on the season.
Haddon Fries ran one in from a yard out and returned a fumble five yards for another score. He also stood out on special teams, dropping two kicks inside the Eagles' 5-yard line.
Quarterback Garrett Edgar scored on runs of 21 and 58 yards, while connecting with Kishaun Taylor on a 32-yard scoring strike. Edgar finished 3 of 4 through the air.
Logan Moore added a 70-yard TD run, while Edgar, Pierce Pennington, and Brayden Roach all added conversions.
Fries, Taylor, Cole Runion, Jaxon Delgado, and Caleb Roberts were named as defensive standouts by Coach David Crownover.
For the Eagles (0-2), Flint Dempsey broke free for a 98-yard scoring scamper, while JaiShon McLin added the conversion.
Dempsey finished with 147 all purpose yards at quarterback, while receiver Kain Brown had five receptions for 38 yards.