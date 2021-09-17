The Ringgold Tigers are now 3-0 after a 52-0 road win at Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Judah Smith scored on runs of 52 and 44 yards, while adding a 56-yard interception return for a score. Logan Moore ran four times for 59 yards with a long of 40 yards and added a 32-yard TD catch and a pair of conversion runs.
Quarterback Haddon Fries was 2 of 2 in the air, including the 32-yard scoring strike. He also scored on a 65-yard run and had a defensive score on a 64-yard fumble return. Jeremiah Frost picked up a 36-yard TD run, while Harbor Bent also had a pair of two-point conversion runs in the win.
Defensively, Fries recorded nine tackles, followed by Smith with eight and Rhett Blankenship with five. Ross Burgess also made five tackles, one for a loss, and added two quarterback hurries. Bent, Will Burgess and Jackson Lowery made four stops each, while William Matthews and Colt Underdown both made three tackles. One of Underdown's was for a loss.
Frost, Elijah Pursley, Cam Talley and Zach Gaier all made two tackles, while Moore and Cam Denton had one tackle apiece. Denton also recovered a fumble.
Ringgold won the JV game by a score of 22-6. The Tigers got touchdown runs from Brenden Steward (26 yards), Adam Mozingo (17 yards) and Brody Raby (12 yards). Raby also completed two passes to Burgess for two-point conversions.
Individual statistics for Saddle Ridge (1-3) were not available as of press time.