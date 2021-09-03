Judah Smith scored on runs of 35 and 2 yards and the Ringgold Tigers got past Gordon Lee, 16-6, Thursday afternoon at Don Patterson Field in Ringgold.
Smith finished with 11 carries for 78 yards and added an 18-yard catch. Haddon Fries ran six times for 36 yards and led the defensive charge with a safety off a tackle in the endzone, one of seven tackles he recorded in the game.
Gordon Lee won the JV matchup, 16-0. No individual statistics for the Trojans had been provided as of press time.
In other middle school action from Thursday, Heritage shut out Saddle Ridge, 46-0.
Parker Greco had 84 yards on 15 carries for the Mustangs. Cell Nicholas made eight tackles and Kort Brown added three.
No individual statistics for the Generals had been provided as of press time.