The Ringgold Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 48-8 win at Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Jeremy Cropper ran a kickoff back 72 yards for a score, while Keyshon Taylor turned in a 67-yard punt return for six and added a 23-yard scoring run.
Garrett Edgar scored on a 28-yard scamper. Judah Smith ran one in from 18 yards out and Pierce Pennington added an 8-yard TD run. Smith and Pennington each had two conversion runs, while Edgar and Taylor had one conversion apiece.
Mason Ellis, Zac Strawbridge, Ryan Sexton, Evan Davis and Laiken Brown were named as defensive standouts.
Heritage 20, LaFayette 8
The Generals got back in the win column after taking a 20-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Luke Fitzsimmons opened the scoring on a sneak and later connected with Tristan Simmons on a 14-yard scoring strike. Jacob Dawson scored on a 38-yard run late in the third quarter to cap the scoring. Simmons also had an interception, one of three takeaways turned in by the Generals (4-1).
The Ramblers (1-3) finally broke through early in the fourth quarter on a nice TD run by Isaiah McKenzie.
In other action from Thursday, Trion defeated Chattanooga Valley, while the Rossville-Gordon Lee game was postponed. There was no information reported from the Lakeview-Dade contest.