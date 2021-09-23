Logan Moore had touchdown runs of 56 and 44 yards and the Ringgold Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season with a 46-8 home win over Trion on Thursday. Moore finished with 112 yards on just four carries and added a 20-yard catch.
Judah Smith ran five times for 76 yards with two scores, including a 45-yarder. He also had a 55-yard TD called back on a penalty. Haddon Fries was 2 of 2 in the air with a 45-yard scoring strike to Elijah Pursley. He also ran for 18 yards and a touchdown on three carries and picked up 63 yards in returns.
Rhett Blankenship also added a 5-yard TD run as the offensive line of Cameron Talley, Will Davis, Luke Raby, Jackson Lowery and Colt Underdown earned praise from head coach David Crownover for the way they controlled the line of scrimmage.
On defense, Smith and Moore recorded five tackles each. Lowery had four tackles, two going for a loss. Ross Burgess had three tackles with one tackle for a loss, and Eli McGuire also recorded three stops.