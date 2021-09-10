The Ringgold Tigers went on the road Thursday afternoon and shut out Chattanooga Valley, 44-0, as they improved to 2-0 on the season.
The defense recorded 11 tackles for loss, led by three each from Judah Smith (six total tackles) and Ross Burgess (four total tackles), who also had a 66-yard interception return for a score. Jackson Lowery had two tackles for loss, while Cam Denton, William Matthews and Eli McQuire picked up one each.
Smith also ran five times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 48 yards. He scored one touchdown and added an extra point. Logan Moore had one TD on five carries for 30 yards, two extra points and a 32-yard punt return. Haddon Fries carried four times for 17 yards and one score and was 5 of 8 in the air for 61 yards with a pair of TD passes.
Also contributing in the win was Rhett Blankenship with an 8-yard TD run, Gavin Lakin with a 16-yard TD catch, and Elijah Pursley with a 35-yard punt return.
Individual statistics for the Eagles (0-2) were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will play at Saddle Ridge next Thursday, while CVMS will travel to Rossville.