The Ringgold Tigers will try and defend their NGAC football championship this coming Thursday when they travel to Gordon Lee to take on the Trojans. The game will be a rematch of a Sept. 2 contest when the Tigers beat the Trojans, 16-6, in Ringgold.
It will also be a battle between the two top offenses and two top defenses in the conference.
Ringgold (7-0) will come into the contest averaging 39.1 points a game and allowing 5.2, while Gordon Lee (7-1) is scoring at a 32.7 clip and giving up 6.7 a game. Both teams have also recorded three shutouts this season.
The Blue-and-White secured a spot in the title game with a 42-15 home win over Heritage on Thursday, while Gordon Lee rolled to a 50-0 home win over Trion.
Ringgold quarterback Haddon Fries had a huge afternoon with 12 rushes for 206 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. The score came after Fries connected with Logan Moore on a 22-yard TD pass. Fries finished 3 of 4 in the air for 82 yards and later added a second rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Judah Smith carried 10 times for 104 yards with two scores, including a 47-yarder. He also caught a pass for 45 yards and added a conversion run.
Meanwhile, Moore ended the day with 107 yards on just seven rushing attempts and ran in a conversion.
On defense, Smith had nine tackles and Fries finished with eight. Elijah Pursley collected four stops and picked off a pass, while Rhett Blankenship and Colt Underdown each had four tackles with one going for a loss.
No individual statistics from Heritage or the Gordon Lee-Trion game were available as of press time.