Here are all the of the NGAC football scores for games played on Sept. 23:
Gordon Lee 26, Heritage 8
Chattanooga Valley 38, Saddle Ridge 30
Lakeview 14, Dade 12
Ringgold 46, Trion 8
LaFayette 22, Rossville 14
With two weeks in the regular season, Gordon Lee leads the East Division standings with a 3-0 division record. Heritage and LaFayette have the same division mark at 2-1, but Heritage owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Rossville and Dade, both 0-2 in division games, round out the standings.
Gordon Lee will face LaFayette next week and can wrap up the East Division title with a win, having already beaten Heritage head-to-head.
In the West, Ringgold sits at 3-0 in division play with Trion, Lakeview and Chattanooga Valley all at 1-1 and Saddle Ridge at 0-3. The Tigers already own wins over Trion and CVMS and own the head-to-head tiebreakers. Ringgold will play a non-division game against Heritage next week before wrapping up the regular season against Lakeview on Oct. 7.
The Warriors could still win the division by beating CVMS next week and knocking off Ringgold the following week. Trion holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on Lakeview, while CVMS has yet to face Trion or Lakeview.
Only the top two teams in each division will advance to the NGAC semifinals on Oct. 14. The top seed in each division will host the second seed in the opposite division, while the finalist from the East Division will host the championship game on Oct. 21.