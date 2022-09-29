With one week left in the regular season, very little has been decided.
Gordon Lee remains atop the standings in the NGAC East Division and remains the only team in the entire league still undefeated, while Rossville and Heritage are still in the playoff hunt.
In the West, Ringgold and Lakeview will be the two playoff participants from that division, although the division championship will need another week to be decided.
On Tuesday, Gordon Lee improved to 3-0 in division play (6-0 overall) with a 40-0 home win over LaFayette (2-3, 1-3) and Rossville (4-1 overall) is now 2-1 in the East after a 48-0 road victory over Dade (0-5, 0-3).
Meanwhile, Lakeview (4-2 overall) is now 3-0 in division play after a 28-14 road win at Chattanooga Valley (1-5, 1-2), and Saddle Ridge (1-4, 1-3) went on the road and took down Trion, 32-14, for its first win of the season.
One non-divisional game on Tuesday saw Ringgold (4-1, 3-0) hold off Heritage (4-2, 2-1), 20-12.
The Mustangs got over 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Z Harris, who was an emergency fill-in at quarterback after starter Cole Scott was injured just before halftime.
Bryson Penson had 80 yards on the ground and two scores, while on defense, Landon Kimbell had a pick and several tackles for loss. Logan Wooten and A.J. Moyer each had multiple tackles and one fumble recovery each, while Harrison Gilstrap also recovered a fumble.
The win is believed to be the first league victory in the program's history.
Chattanooga Valley trailed by eight with three minutes left before an interception by Lakeview led to a touchdown that put the game away.
Antonio Jackson and Jax Middlebrooks each had one rushing touchdown, while Middlebrooks completed 2 of 3 passes. Jackson had a sack on defense, while Jacob Bell made multiple tackles and pass break-ups.
No other game information was available as of press time.
Next week's schedule will see three of the five games have major implications on the playoff picture.
Ringgold will play at Lakeview with the winner earning the West Division title and a first-round home playoff game on Oct. 11, while the loser will make the playoffs, but will have to play on the road at the East Division champion on Oct. 11.
In the East, three teams remain in the chase. Gordon Lee, who will play at Rossville, will win the division if they beat the Bulldogs. Heritage will be the division runner-up and earn a playoff spot if they win at Dade and Rossville loses to Gordon Lee.
However, a victory by Rossville, coupled with a Heritage loss at Dade, would give the Bulldogs the East title and drop Gordon Lee to the second spot. A Rossville victory and a Heritage victory would create a three-way tie for first place between the three teams. The tiebreaker scenarios were not known as of press time.
The other two games on Tuesday's schedule will see Trion travel to Flintstone to take on Chattanooga Valley, while LaFayette and Saddle Ridge will square off in Rock Spring in a season-ending non-divisional matchup.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.