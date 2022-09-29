With one week left in the regular season, very little has been decided.

Gordon Lee remains atop the standings in the NGAC East Division and remains the only team in the entire league still undefeated, while Rossville and Heritage are still in the playoff hunt.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

