The 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference football semifinals are now set.
The regular season concluded with five games on Tuesday night, three of which had playoff implications.
Ringgold earned the NGAC West Division crown and a home playoff game with a 34-12 victory at Lakeview. The Tigers (5-1 overall), finished 4-0 in division play, while the Warriors (4-3 overall) ended the regular season with a 3-1 division mark.
Lakeview will be the No. 2 seed from the West in the playoffs.
The East Division was also wrapped up on Tuesday with Gordon Lee's 32-0 win at Rossville. The Trojans (7-0 overall) won the crown with a 4-0 record in divisional play. Rossville (4-2 overall) finished 2-2 in East.
That result opened the door for Heritage (5-2, 3-1) to claim the No. 2 spot from the East with a 36-6 victory at Dade (0-6, 0-4).
Two more games were contested on Tuesday.
Chattanooga Valley finished the season 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the NGAC West with a 14-0 home win over Trion (1-5, 0-4), while LaFayette (3-3) posted a 44-0 victory over Saddle Ridge (1-5) in a non-divisional game played at LaFayette High School.
CVMS got a pair of touchdowns by Antonio Jackson, while head coach Dexter Gouger gave praise to his entire team for their performance on offense and defense.
Jacob Bell, Jax Middlebrooks, Zack Debaker and Riley Johnson were named as standouts on offense, while Jaxon Sivley, Reed Watkins, Massen Brundage and Jimbo Minnick were named as top defensive performers.
No other information from any of the games had been provided as of press time.
The semifinals will be played next Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Gordon Lee will host Lakeview and Heritage will travel to Ringgold for a rematch of a game played on Sept. 27. The Tigers beat the Generals that day, 20-12.
The West Division is scheduled to host the title game on Oct. 18 if either Ringgold or Lakeview makes the final.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
