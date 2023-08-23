Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Saddle Ridge and new head coach Lebron Williams opened the season with a 20-12 home victory on Tuesday night against visiting Dade.

The Mustangs collected 141 total yards of offense with Landon Kimball getting an even 100 on the ground. He scored on runs of 45, 25 and 20 yards.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

