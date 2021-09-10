The Saddle Ridge Mustangs dropped a tough 30-24 decision at Lakeview on Thursday, dropping the Navy-and-Red to 1-2 overall on the season.
Parker Greco had 16 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs. Dax Edwards picked up 101 yards and one score on 19 rushing attempts, while Cell Nicholas had 79 yards on nine carries.
Brady Wilson had a 46-yard catch on a throw from Edwards, while Nicholas and Kevin Patton anchored the defense with seven tackles apiece.
The Mustangs will host Ringgold next Thursday.
The JV contest saw Saddle Ridge claim a 24-6 win. Zyone Harris had a 55-yard TD run to get the offense going and Cole Scott tossed a pair of 50-yard touchdowns, one to Bryson Penson and one to Harrison Gilstrap.
Gavin Dodd and Jake Kish were standouts on defense, according to the Mustang coaches.
Individual statistics for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.