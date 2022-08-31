LaFayette Ramblers

A 50-yard touchdown run by Tuscan Walden on the second play from scrimmage set the tone for the LaFayette Ramblers, who opened their season with a 32-0 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.

After holding the Eagles to a three-and-out, LaFayette got the ball back on their own 44 and Walden broke free for another long TD run, this one covering 56 yards, though another missed conversion would keep the score at 12-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

