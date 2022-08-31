A 50-yard touchdown run by Tuscan Walden on the second play from scrimmage set the tone for the LaFayette Ramblers, who opened their season with a 32-0 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
After holding the Eagles to a three-and-out, LaFayette got the ball back on their own 44 and Walden broke free for another long TD run, this one covering 56 yards, though another missed conversion would keep the score at 12-0.
The Ramblers' ensuing possession covered 41 yards and took five plays with Luke Hopkins running one in from four yards out. This time, Hagen English converted the 2-point try to build the lead to 20-0.
CVMS used a long kick return to set up shop deep in Rambler territory at the LaFayette 10-yard line, but the defense stiffened and held on downs. LaFayette got the ball back at the 5 and it took just one play to add to the lead as Walden scampered 95 yards to make it 26-0 (after a failed conversion).
LaFayette had one final scoring drive that covered 45 yards. Alex Hixon found Hopkins on a 15-yard scoring strike for the final six points of the day.
Walden finished with 213 yards on seven carries. Hopkins collected 48 yards on just three attempts and Hixon also added 15 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Laik Rayburn had three solo tackles and assisted on four more. Hopkins had three stops and three assists, while Riley Arthur had one solo tackle and assisted on four. English had one solo tackle, three assisted tackles and picked off a pass, while Aiden Keaton also recorded an interception to go with a solo stop and an assisted tackle.
No further information on the game was available as of press time.
LaFayette (1-0) will host Dade next Tuesday, while Chattanooga Valley (0-2) will head to Ringgold that same afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.