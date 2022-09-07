The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 home victory over Dade on Tuesday.

LaFayette spotted the Wolverines an early six points, thanks to a long opening kick return, but the Ramblers needed just two plays to tie things up as Tuscan Walden scored on a 37-yard run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In