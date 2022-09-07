The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 home victory over Dade on Tuesday.
LaFayette spotted the Wolverines an early six points, thanks to a long opening kick return, but the Ramblers needed just two plays to tie things up as Tuscan Walden scored on a 37-yard run.
Walden scampered for a 77-yard scoring run in the second quarter to add to the lead, while a turnover-filled third quarter kept the margin at 12-6 going into the fourth.
But midway through the final period, Walden cut through the Wolverine defense for a 25-yard TD run. He also added the 2-point conversion for the final points of the contest.
Walden had another big game with 151 yards rushing on 12 carries. He now has 364 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in his first two games. Hagen English chipped in with 31 yards on four carries.
The defense, which has allowed just one touchdown in its first eight quarters, was led by English, who recorded 15 tackles. Riley Arthur had a dozen stops, while Luke Hopkins and Ethan Lynch both posted 10 tackles and a sack.
Chris Duncan finished with eight tackles and sacked the quarterback twice, while Laik Rayburn had six tackles and collected an interception.
In other action from Tuesday, Ringgold recorded a 48-0 win over Chattanooga Valley, despite over 100 all-purpose yards from CVMS' Massen Brundage. Heritage needed overtime to get past Rossville, 32-26, and Gordon Lee rolled to a 48-0 win over Trion, and Lakeview went on the road and beat Saddle Ridge, 48-16.
The Mustangs got a touchdown on a kick return and a long TD run from Z Harris in the loss, while Harris and Bentley Wilson both recorded interceptions.
The schedule for Sept. 13 features LaFayette (2-0) at Heritage (3-0), Trion (1-1) and Lakeview (1-2), Saddle Ridge (0-2) at Ringgold (1-1), Rossville (1-1) and Chattanooga Valley (0-3), and Gordon Lee (3-0) at Dade (0-2).
Chattanooga Valley posted a 21-14 JV win over Ringgold on Tuesday. Jax Middlebrooks hit Stryker Harden on a 60-yard TD pass to break a tie and secure the win.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.