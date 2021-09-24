The LaFayette Ramblers moved to 2-1 on the season with a hard-fought 22-14 road win at Rossville on Thursday.
Joseph Brown opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run, while Porter Sentell passed to Jayven Williams for the conversion to stake LaFayette to an 8-0 lead.
A hit by Williams on Rossville's quarterback allowed Luke Hopkins to pick off a pass and return it for a score, while Sentell ran in the conversion to boost the Ramblers' lead to 16-0 later in the opening period.
However, the Bulldogs refused to fold. A 2-yard TD run by Bryson Donald, along with a successful conversion, cut LaFayette's lead in half to start the second quarter. The Blue-and-White added a third-quarter touchdown and the score was 16-14 after a missed conversion try.
But the Ramblers would get the final points of the night on a 10-yard scoring run by Sentell. He would finish with 22 yards on five carries . Brown led the ground game with 72 yards on 13 carries and Bryson Cleghorn picked up 59 yards on seven attempts.
Cleghorn also added 12 tackles on defense. Hopkins, Brown, Brennon Beavers and Noah Daveport had nine tackles apiece, while Williams and Nate Campbell each finished with eight stops.
Individual statistics for Rossville (2-2) were not available as of press time.