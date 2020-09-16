The Heritage Generals stayed unbeaten on the season with a 22-8 home victory over Rossville on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Generals got into the endzone with just 26 seconds left in the opening half. They would score again in the third quarter to increase their lead to 16-8.
Dakota Davenport found paydirt for the Bulldogs with 5:08 remaining in the game, slicing Heritage's lead in half. However, the Generals would run back the kickoff for a touchdown to account for the final points of the game.
No further details were available as of press time.
The game was originally slated for Thursday, but pushed up due to the threat of rain.